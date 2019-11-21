Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Johnathan Earl Langford, 35, of Shreveport, La., was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.

Joshua Richard Startek, 33, of Lonestar, was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft by fraud and theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.

Mollie Jean Startek, 38, of Lonestar, was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft by fraud and theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.

Willie Mack Allgood, 62, of Greenville, Ms., was arrested Tuesday on charges of felony theft.

Shawn Anthony Coco, 39, of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal mischief-B.

Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department

A stolen vehicle recovery was made Nov. 19 near Milton and Alexander.

Theft of property between $100, less than $750 was reported Tuesday in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.

A theft of property with two or more previous convictions, less than $2,500, was reported Nov. 19 at Walmart.

Unlawful restraint was reported Nov. 19 in the 600 block of Adams Street.

Criminal mischief, more than $100, less than $750, was reported Nov. 20 in the 600 block of North Alamo Boulevard.

Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Credit Card abuse was reported Nov. 18 in Marshall when a credit card was used without consent.

A theft was reported Nov. 19 in Hallsville when parts were stolen off of a four wheeler.

A fraud was reported Nov. 19 in Longview when a complaint of an online scam occurred.

No arrests were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.