Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Johnathan Earl Langford, 35, of Shreveport, La., was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft of property more than $100, less than $750.
Joshua Richard Startek, 33, of Lonestar, was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft by fraud and theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Mollie Jean Startek, 38, of Lonestar, was arrested Tuesday on charges of theft by fraud and theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Willie Mack Allgood, 62, of Greenville, Ms., was arrested Tuesday on charges of felony theft.
Shawn Anthony Coco, 39, of Marshall, was arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal mischief-B.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
A stolen vehicle recovery was made Nov. 19 near Milton and Alexander.
Theft of property between $100, less than $750 was reported Tuesday in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
A theft of property with two or more previous convictions, less than $2,500, was reported Nov. 19 at Walmart.
Unlawful restraint was reported Nov. 19 in the 600 block of Adams Street.
Criminal mischief, more than $100, less than $750, was reported Nov. 20 in the 600 block of North Alamo Boulevard.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Credit Card abuse was reported Nov. 18 in Marshall when a credit card was used without consent.
A theft was reported Nov. 19 in Hallsville when parts were stolen off of a four wheeler.
A fraud was reported Nov. 19 in Longview when a complaint of an online scam occurred.
No arrests were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.