Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

No arrests were reported in the past 24 hours.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported May 18 on North Bishop and West Houston.

A theft of property $100 to $750 was reported May 18 in the 1600 block of West Grand Avenue.

Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

A theft of property was reported May 18 in Waskom when a trailer was stolen.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Latez Antion Golden was arrested May 18 on charges associated with a Marion County warrant for theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000.