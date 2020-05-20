Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
No arrests were reported in the past 24 hours.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported May 18 on North Bishop and West Houston.
A theft of property $100 to $750 was reported May 18 in the 1600 block of West Grand Avenue.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft of property was reported May 18 in Waskom when a trailer was stolen.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Latez Antion Golden was arrested May 18 on charges associated with a Marion County warrant for theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000.