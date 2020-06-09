Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Jerrod Ramon Roach, 34, of Marshall was arrested Friday for public intoxication.
Patice Riley Ridens, 47, of Marshall was arrested Friday for a traffic incident.
Gregory Julius Combs, 29, of Marshall was arrested Friday for possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz.
Antonio Kimtrial Robinson, 19, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for theft of a firearm and deadly conduct of a firearm.
Edward Bennie Pierce, 46, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for assault causing bodily injury.
Malik Jamal Singleton, 22, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for not having a drivers license.
Torriontta Terrell Smith, 31, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for driving while license was invalid.
Shawn Anthony Coco, 39, of Marshall was arrested Monday for driving with an invalid license and expired MVR.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Drunkenness was reported Friday at University and Wilson.
A traffic incident was reported Saturday at Circle Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Saturday on S Washington Ave.
Assault family violence was reported Saturday on S Indian Springs Drive.
Credit Card abuse was reported on Sunday on S East End Blvd.
Criminal Mischief was reported Sunday on Stonecreek Drive.
Traffic incident was reported Monday on N East End Blvd.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Bryan Ellis Anderson was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance.
James Robert Arnold was arrested Saturday for assault causing bodily injury.
Dusti Leah Davis was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance.
Sameer Greg-tonia Kelley was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Bobby Dean Shepard Jr was arrested Friday for aggravated assault on a date or family member, possession of marijuana and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Dylan Brennan Thomas, was arrested Saturday for evading arrest or detention.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
The burglary of a building was reported in Marshall on Friday when a chainsaw was stolen.
Harassment was reported in Waskom on Saturday when threatening phone calls were reported.
Assault and family violence was reported in Hallsville on Sunday when a female was assaulted by a friend.
Criminal Mischief was reported in Hallsville on Friday when a storage unit was found with bullet marks.