Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Jeffery Pail Fitch, 39, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for a warrant for injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual with intent to bodily injury.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Harassment was reported on Wednesday in Marshall, when threats were made by cell phone to the complainants’ son.
Burglary was reported on Wednesday on Highway 43 South when a complainant stated that the drivers side window was broken, and the vehicle was ransacked with no items removed.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported on Thursday on Rollingwood.
Deadly conduct was reported on Thursday on MLK Blvd.