Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Gloria Jewel Thomas, 37, of Marshall was arrested for criminal trespass Friday.
Dewayne Justice Jones, 46, of Marshall was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia Friday.
Benjamin Franklin Atterton, 55, of Marshall was arrested for assault Sunday.
Kody Robert Evans, 19, homeless, was arrested Sunday for credit card abuse.
Courtney Marie Willis, 18, of Marshall was arrested for credit card abuse Sunday.
Arianna Danielle Cooks, 19, of Marshall was arrested for probation violation and operating an unregistered motor vehicle Sunday.
Michael Wayne Baird, 39, of Marshall was arrested for Class A family violence assault Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
The fraudulent use of identification information was reported Thursday at the 100 block of N East End Blvd.
Burglary of habitation was reported Friday at the 600 block of Adams Street.
Burglary of a motor vehicle was reported Friday at the 2000 block of N Franklin Street.
Theft under $100 was reported Friday at the 600 block of Grand Avenue.
Theft of under $100 was reported Saturday at the 1000 Block of Grand Avenue.
Assault was reported on Sunday at the 200 block of Veterans Avenue.
Credit Card Abuse was reported Sunday at the 6000 block of S East End Blvd.
Theft over $750 and under $2,500 was reported Sunday at the 1000 block of N East End Blvd.
Robbery was reported Sunday at the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Junior Blvd.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Monday at the 300 block of Dickson St.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Fire Department
Emergency Medical Calls: 10
Fire Alarms: 1
False Fire Alarms: 1
Engine Assist: 1
Motor Vehicle Collision: 1
Incidents Reported by the Harrison County Sheriffs Office
A terroristic threat was reported in Longview Thursday when a woman was threatened by her estranged husband.
Assault family violence was reported in Longview Friday when a woman was attacked by her husband.
Criminal Mischief was reported in Marshall on Sunday when an unknown subject backed their vehicle into a house.
Assault family violence was reported in Marshall on Sunday when a woman was struck by her boyfriend.
Theft was reported in Waskom on Sunday when an employee was reported to have stolen from a business.
Theft of a firearm was reported in Marshall Sunday when a gun was stolen by a person’s roommate.