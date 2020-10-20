Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Emanuel Sanchez, 28, of Marshall was arrested Friday for two MPD warrants for driving while license invalid and no seat belt.
Gloria Alexandra Gurtierrez, 26, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Carla Damon Williams, 38, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for an MPD warrant for driving while license expired.
Morgan Ma’Monique Webb, 24, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for disorderly conduct.
Elexis Shante Brown, 23, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for disorderly conduct.
Lindy Gale Harold, 57, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for criminal trespass.
Sierra Nicole Harriss, 26, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for resist of search or transport.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a vehicle was reported in Marshall on Victory Dr. on Saturday.
Criminal Mischeif between $2,500 and $30K was reported in Marshall on Scenic Loop on Sunday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Eric Shelton Brook was arrested Thursday for possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Waymond Alfred Darty was arrested Thursday for delivery of a controlled substance.
Roland Clayton Drawdy was arrested Saturday for not having a valid drivers license, removing resources from WMA plant life and failure to display permit.
Steve Glenn Gossage was arrested Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bartholomew Joseph Gurchiek was arrested Saturdsay for violation of bond or protective order.
Megan Verchelle Horton was arrested Friday for not having a seat belt.
Adious Terrell Manning Jr. was arrested Satuday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Antonio Tervell May was arrested Sunday for a Gregg county warrant for assault.
Richard James McCutchin was arrested Saturday for assault causing bodily injury, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
Charles Page Phagan was arrested Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license.
Brenda Jane Phillips was arrested Sunday for expired vehicle registration.
Ricardo Salas-Media was arrested Saturday for driving while license invalid and no seat belt.
Emanuel Sanchez was arrested Friday for driving while license invalid and no seat belt.
Sabino Tapia-Hernandez was arrested Thursday for evading arrest or detention and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Barbara Ann Thomas was arrested Sunday for public intoxication.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary of a vehicle was reported in Marshall on Friday when several vehicles were entered without the consent of the business.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in Marshall on Friday when a vehicle was taken without consent.
Harassment was reported in Marshall on Friday when a woman was threatened over the phone by an ex.
Burglary was reported in Marshall on Friday when a vehicle entered without consent.
Theft was reported in Hallsville on Saturday when a political sign was stolen.
Criminal mischief was reported in Karnack on Sunday when a window was damaged at a store.
Burglary of habitation was reported in Marshall on Sunday when electronics and jewelry were stolen.
Credit card abuse was reported in Marshall on Saturday when credit info was used without consent.
Theft was reported in Marshall on Sunday when a cell phone and vape pens were stolen.
Theft was reported in Longview on Sunday when a cell phone and wallet were stolen.
A runaway was reported in Longview on Monday when a child left without consent.