Fatal crash Sunday in Gregg County
At 3 a.m. Sunday morning morning troopers responded to a fatal crash on IH-20 eastbound, approximately three miles west of the city of Kilgore in Gregg County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Honda Civic, Hesler Alberto Quintanilla-Rodriguez, 20, of Baton Rouge was traveling eastbound on IH-20 at an unsafe speed for the wet road conditions. The vehicle hydroplaned and went off the roadway into the grassy area between the 583 entrance ramp and IH-20. The vehicle struck a tree with the front passenger door and then rolled. The driver was transported to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center – Longview in serious condition.
A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Jose Nahum Santamaria-Quintanilla, 27, of Baton Rouge was pronounced at the scene by Judge Jameson and transported to Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.
A female unrestrained passenger, identified as Heydy Morales, 29, of Baton Rouge was transported to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center – Longview in stable condition.
Another unrestrained passenger, identified as 10 year-old male, was transported to Christus Good Shepard Medical Center – Longview in stable condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Lloyd Kenneth Kelding, 60, of Marshall was arrested Friday for indecency with a child.
Dennis Ray Jackson, 62, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated.
Russell Key Jacobs, 29, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for criminal trespass.
Bryce Carrell Gibson, 29, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for evading arrest and public intoxication.
Luther Lee Ray, 30, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for a warrant for assault causing bodily injury.
Michael Jerome Patterson, 28, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for possession of a prohibited weapon.
Jeannette Tiarra Okra, 25, of Marshall was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct, interfering with public duties, resisting arrest or transport, possession of marijuana, and public intoxication.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Saturday on E Burleson Street.
Drunkenness was reported on Saturday on S East End Blvd.
Accident involving injury was reported Saturday on E Grand Ave.
Motor vehicle theft was reported Saturday on S East End Blvd.
Criminal Trespass was reported Saturday on S East End Blvd.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Saturday on S East End Blvd.
Assault on a family/house member impeding breath or circulation was reported Saturday on Dean Drive.
Assault on a family/house member impeding breath or circulation was reported Saturday on Wood Street.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported Saturday on Blk Sherry Dr.
A warrant issued by another agency was reported Saturday on Woodall St.
Possession of a prohibited weapon was reported Sunday on W Houston St.
A prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility was reported Monday on S Franklin St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Andrie Dewayne Dillard, was arrested Friday for contempt of court.
Daniel Cody Ellison, was arrested Thursday for possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Harrison Eppley was arrested Thursday for improper relationship between teacher and student.
Bakari Ray Green, was arrested Saturday for driving with an invalid license, burglary of a building and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Nicholas Lavelle Hull, was arrested Saturday for unauthorized use of motor vehicle, theft of property.
Ricky Dean McClanahan was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Kisi Sakzenian Mumford, was arrested Saturday for unlawfully carrying a weapon and terroristic threats to a family member.
Angel Josu Cortes, was arrested Thursday for possession of marijuana.
Jordan Zane Johnson, was arrested Thursday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Brandt Wayne Porter, was arrested Sunday for public intoxication.
Charles Anothony Rachal Jr. was arrested Friday for not having a drivers license, operating an unregistered vehicle, evading arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary of a building.
Robin Gay Smith was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary of a building was reported Sunday in Hallsville when a storage building was broken into.
Fraud was reported Sunday in Hallsville when the victim reported a plane scam.
Assault family violence was reported in Longview Sunday when a woman was assaulted by her step brother.
An accidental shooting was reported Saturday in Jefferson when a woman reported accidentally shooting her brother.
Theft was reported Sunday in Hallsville when a welder and generator were stolen.