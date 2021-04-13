Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Reports
Glenn David Jones, 55, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for criminal trespass.
Patricia Denise Bowman, 32, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for credit or debit card abuse.
Wallace Demon Lotts, 24, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for evading arrest or detention.
Jordan Andrew High, 25, of Marshall was arrested Friday for evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
Zyan Caleb Allen, 25, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana greater than two ounces and theft of property greater than $2,500 with a previous conviction.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction was reported on Friday on Scoggins and E Houston.
Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Friday on Cedarcrest Dr.
Identity theft by electronic devise was reported on Friday on S Lafayette St.
Theft of property between $2,500 and $30k was reported on W Pincecrests Dr. on Saturday.
Criminal trespass was reported on Sunday on S Washington Ave.
Theft of property with two or more previous convictions was reported on Sunday on East End Blvd N.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Sunday on Garber St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kevin Ryan Easley was arrested on Friday for possession of a dangerous drug.
Hunter Austin Greenslate was arrested on Sunday for public intoxication.
Garland Bernard Hill Jr. was arrested on Friday for violation of a non-CDL restriction, failure to present drivers license and defective equipment.
Brennan Jackson-Vazquez was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Micheal Undre James was arrested on Saturday for theft of properyu between $100 and $750.
Malcom Ray McBath was arrested on Sunday for speeding, failure to maintain responsibility, no drivers license.
Donald High Peoples Jr. was arrested on Friday for failure to identify or giving false information.
John Eric Retiz was arrested on Friday for possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia and a federal prisoner/US Marshall Service.
Austin Glynn Stiles was arrested on Friday for driving while license invalid, disregard of red light, failure to signal turn and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Lee Andrew Taylore was arrested on Friday for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Alexander John Thompson was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Colt Dustin Tinney was arrested on Friday for possession of a controlled substance.
Teresa Lynn Woodard was arrested on Sunday for assault causes bodily injury.
Jermaine Demond Woolen was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated.