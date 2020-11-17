Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Kevin Noyola, 23, of Marshall was arrested Friday for possession of marijuana.
Silvano Arellano Rios, 23, of Marshall was arrested Friday for possession of marijuana and possession of a dangerous drug.
Tammy Dickerson Certain, 52, of Marshall was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated for the third or more times.
Roderick Devon Washington, 39, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for burglary of habitation, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated for the second time.
Stephanie Dalette Matthews, 54, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for theft of property.
Steven Edward Noble, 29, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for an alcoholic beverage code violation.
Leska Marie Pendley, 58, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for drunkenness.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Aggravated assault with a weapon was reported on Friday on Harleton Rd.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Friday on Valerie and Cedar crest.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Saturday on Elysian Fields Ave.
Driving while intoxicated for the second time was reported on Saturday on S Allev Blvd.
Theft under $100 was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Alcoholic beverage code violation was reported on Saturday on W Pinecrest Ave.
Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was reported on Sunday on Blanche and E Grand.
An animal bite was reported on Sunday on Redwood Tr.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Burglary of a building was reported on Sunday on Esplanade St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Clifford Ray Anderson was arrested Friday for possession of a dangerous drug and terroristic threats against a public servant.
William Ward Bryan III was arrested Saturday for two counts of burglary of a vehicle, displaying expired license plate number, driving while license invalid and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Cambell Sekeona Mentryer was arrested Friday for not having a valid license.
Kristopher Noah Carlile was arrested Friday for burglary of a vehicle.
Edward Dreary III was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction.
Jose Rohas Hernandez was arrested Sunday for no drivers license.
Emmera Davonna Johnson was arrested Sunday for evading arrest or detention, possession of marijuana, assaulting a public servant and failure to yield to emergency vehicle, failure to maintain a single lane, use of portable wireless communication device and resist arrest or transport.
Richard Earl Lane was arrested Saturday of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous drug, display in a fictitious license plate, possession of a controlled substance and driving with invalid license with previous conviction.
Karlie Victoria Neal was arrested Saturday for an accident involving damage to a vehicle.
Michael Ray Skoda was arrested Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Criminal mischief was reported in Hallsville on Saturday when the door of a vehicle was shattered with large rocks.
Animal cruelty was reported in Marshall on Sunday when the subjects dog was shot and killed.
Theft was reported in Karnack on Sunday when a grinder was stolen.
Criminal mischief was reported in Harleton on Saturday when three males caused damage to gas pumps.
Theft was reported on Friday when a washer, dryer, heater, dog kennel, bike and speakers were stolen.
Theft was reported in Waskom on Friday when an aluminum sign was stolen.
Theft was reported in Longview on Friday when a 2018 Honda Rubicon 4 wheeler was stolen.
Theft was reported in Longview on Friday when a green Honda four wheeler was stolen.
Burglary of a building was reported in Marshall on Friday when a mower, a 10 ft trailer, a 45 hp generator and cutting tools were stolen.