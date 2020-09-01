Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Stanley Edmondson, 63, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for criminal trespass.
Robert Louis Price, 49, of Marshall was arrested Thursday on two MPD warrants.
Adrian Rashad Ward, 31, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Melisa Dawn Wall, 38, of Marshall was arrested Friday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Dominique Hernandez, 19, of Marshall was arrested Friday for drunkenness.
Roy L Fletcher, 51, of Marshall was arrested Friday for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions.
Terry Glenn Doyle, 42, of Marshall was arrested Friday for criminal trespass.
Tory Donelle Foster, 38, of Marshall was arrested Friday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Tommy Wayne Anderson, 40, of Marshall was arrested Monday for criminal trespass.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property greater than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions was reported on I20 E on Friday.
Fraudulent use of identification information was reported on MLK Blvd on Friday.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported on W Rusk on Saturday.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported on Dacatur Street on Saturday.
Burglary of habitation was reported on Field Street on Saturday.
Theft under $100 was reported on N East End Blvd on Saturday.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported on Benita Drive on Sunday.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Leland Chance McDaniel, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug.
Zachary Mateo Navarro was arrested Friday for driving while a license is invalid and possession of a controlled substance.
Damarkis Dowan Simpson was arrested Friday for speeding, driving while license is invalid, possession of a controlled substance and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Cecil Harley-Keith Smith was arrested Saturday for parole violation.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Criminal mischief was reported Sunday in Marshall when an electric gate was damaged.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Sunday in Marshall when a gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Theft was reported on Sunday in Karnack when a cell phone was stolen.
Theft was reported in Longview on Sunday when a trailer loaded with lumber was stolen.