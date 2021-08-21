Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Chance Quade Martin, 23, of Marshall was arrested on Thursday for an MPD warrant.
Matthew Scott Brown, 50, of Marshall was arrested on Thursday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Cameron Lynn Wade, 29, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Shamonica Yvete Hawkins, 32, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces, failure to identify or giving false or fictitious information, and no driver license on request.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault family violence was reported on Thursday on S Washington Ave.
Recovery of a stolen vehicle was reported on Thursday on East End Blvd. S.