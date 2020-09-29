Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Sirdenzel Devereaux Nunn, 30, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for a Dallas County warrant.
Brian Elia Newton, 47, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for burglary of habitation.
Michael Jerome Patterson, 28, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for five MPD warrants.
Talensia Jean Worth, 25, of Holland was arrested Sunday for public intoxication.
Stephen Carey Shiflett, 38, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Jore Delene Menamee, 41, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for hindering secured creditors between $750 and $2,500.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Evading arrest or detention as reported on Thursday on Scenic Loop.
Assault of a family or household member impeding breathe was reported Thursday on Yvonne Lane.
Assault was reported Sunday on George Gregg St.
Assault was reported on Sunday on S East End Blvd.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Roxann Breland, was arrested Friday for evading arrest or detention, driving while license invalid, parent or guardian unlicensed with a minor.
Richard Lee Christopher Jr, was arrested Friday for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm and aggravated robbery.
Victoria Delores Epps, was arrested Friday for driving while a license invalid, speeding, defective stop lights, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired license, displaying expired license plate number, no liability insurance and no valid license.
Dewayne Scott, was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Jose Manuel Soto was arrested Friday for public intoxication.
Jeremiah Jamison Steed was arrested Friday for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Markquez Antwoine Turner was arrested Saturday for criminal mischief and theft of property.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary of habitation was reported in Marshall on Saturday when guns and jewelry were stolen.
Credit card theft was reported in Longview on Sunday when a credit card number was used without consent.
Criminal mischief was reported on Sunday in Karnack, when paint was thrown onto a driveway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported in Marshall on Sunday when cash was stolen.