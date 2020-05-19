Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Kendrick Dewayne Warren, 31, of Marshall was arrested Saturday on a Harrison County Warrant.
Christopher Bowie, 32, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for criminal mischief.
Eddie Ray Williams, 34, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for assault causing bodily injury.
Stanley Edmonson, 63, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for public intoxication.
Xzavior Smith, 20, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for possession of an illegal drug.
April Rachel George, 40, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A warrant issued by another agency was awarded Friday on Poplar.
Drunkenness was reported Saturday on Julie St.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Sunday on Pinegrove St.
Aggravated assault with a weapon was reported Sunday on Melanie St.
Assault family violence was reported Sunday on Buffo St.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Sunday on W Pinecrest Dr.
Drunkenness was reported Sunday on N Loop390 Hwy.
Possession of a dangerous drug was reported Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Aggravated assault was reported Monday on Bishop and Houston.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Wesley Booth was arrested Thursday for driving with an invalid license, failure to retain financial responsibility and driving with expired license plates.
Shelton Lee Booth, was aarrested Thursday for assault.
Valarie Chantel Copes, was arrested Wednesday for possession of marijuana.
Robert Earl Fulton was arrested Wednesday for assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member.
Hariotte Reagan Kingdred was arrested Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance.
Keely Jade McCreery was arrested Thursday for possession of marijuana.
Kenneth Ray Monnin was arrested Saturday for speeding.
John Gordon Pierce was arrested Wednesday for terroristic threats against a family member.
Derick Lawayne Sanders was arrested Wednesday for multiple counts of interfering with childs custody.
Dameon Level Trumell, was arrested Thursday for criminal nonsupport and contempt of court.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Theft of a firearm was reported Thursday in Longview when a gun was stolen from a residence.
Theft of property was reported Friday in Harleton when a trailer, slug brush and tubing were stolen.
Theft of property was reported Friday in Marshall when a gun and jewelry were stolen.
Criminal mischief was reported Thursday in Longview when a door was damaged.