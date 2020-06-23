Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Zachary Lavenci Jones, 26, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Chad Daniel Mayfield, 44, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Emmalee Jean Carraway, 18, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Kamrum Paul Evans, 21, of Marshall was arrested Friday for a traffic violation.
Johnnie Mae Stephens, 57, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Jeremy Wayne Ford, 34, of Marshall was arrested Friday for drunkenness.
Ricky Randell Robbins, 50, of Marshall was arrested Friday for drunkenness.
Holly Rayanne Brady, 29, of Marshall was arrested Friday for drunkenness and remaining on the premise.
Gloria Beham, 26, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Terry Glenn Doyle, 61, homeless, was arrested Saturday for criminal trespass, traffic incident/violation.
Gary Lee Webb, 42, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for criminal trespass.
Issac Deon Mills, 35, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for a traffic incident.
Kenneth Dewayne Taylor, 28, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Thursday on Henley Perry Dr.
Burgalary of vehicles was reported Thursday on Jasper Dr.
A warrant issued by another agency was reported Thursday on W Grand Ave.
Theft under $100 was reported Thursday on N East End Blvd.
A warrant issued by another agency was reported Thursday on Rosborough Springs Rd.
A warrant issued by another agency was reported Thursday on W Grand Ave.
A traffic incident/violation was reported Friday on East End/Five Notch.
Drunkenness was reported Friday on E Houston St.
Deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm was reported Saturday on S Allen Blvd.
Drunkenness was reported Friday on Sledge St.
Assault causing bodily injury for a family member was reported Saturday on Mary Mack Dr.
A traffic incident/violation was reported Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported Saturday on Park Place Dr.
Remaining on premise (class C) was reported Saturday on W Pinecrest Dr.
Assault was reported Saturday on Harleton Rd.
Criminal mischief was reported Sunday on Randolph St.
A warrant issued by another agency was reported Sunday on Norwood St.
A traffic incident/violation was reported Sunday on George Gregg.
Disorderly conduct was reported Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Joe Lewis Agers, was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Alizaya Niccole Covington, was arrested Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kamrun Paul Evans was arrested Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
Cordell Knight was arrested Friday for a warrant from another agency.
Adrienne Nicole Parker was arrested Sunday for resisting arrest, abandoning or endangering a child and interfering with public duties and public intoxication.
Phillip wayne Parker was arrested Sunday for abandoning or endangering a child and interfering with public duties and public intoxication.
Michael Thomas Wazal was arrested Friday for assaulting a household member and making a terroristic threat against a family member.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft were reported Thursday on I20 when the subjects work truck, trailor and power washer were stolen.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Wednesday on Dennard St. when a window was broken and money was stolen.
Theft and criminal mischief was reported Wednesday on Blocken Rd. when a battery was stolen and a gate was damaged.
Criminal mischief was reported Wednesday on Wendy Dr. when a mailbox was damaged.
Identity theft was reported Friday in Marshall.
Criminal mischief was reported Friday in Longview when a skidder was damaged.
A missing person was reported in Harleton Friday when a woman reported her adult daughter missing.
Identity theft was reported in Marshall on Sunday when a credit card was opened under the subjects name.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in Marshall Sunday.
Criminal mischief was reported Sunday in Marshall when a video screen was broken by an inmate.
Assault family violence was reported Sunday in Longview when a female was assaulted by her roommate.