Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Lakent Shrode Daniels, 30, of Marshall was arrested Wednesday for disorderly conduct.
Gale Franklin Johnson, 44, of Marshall was arrested Wednesday for theft under $100.
David Nathaneal Blaylock, 43, of Marshall was arrested Wednesday for drunkenness.
Jerrod Ramon Roach, 35, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for criminal trespass.
Mitchell Deshon Leonard, 25, of Marshall was arrested Friday for public intoxication.
Jeffery Karl Williams, 48, of Marshall was arrested Friday for unlisted charges.
Meleigha Nalamley Lamptey, 24, of Marshall was arrested Friday for possession of drug parapenalia.
Christopher Maurice King, 47, of Marshall was arrested Friday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Gary Lee Webb, 42, of Marshall was arrested Friday for criminal trespass.
Ronald Earl Reese, 51, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated for the second time and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Kenneth Bennett, 28, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Angel Luis Acuna, 19, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for interfering with public duties.
Aaron Abraham Gomez, 27, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for drunkenness and evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction.
Cleivlend Zenuta Williams, 21, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for tampering with ID numbers and tampering with identification numbers.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft under $100 was reported on Thursday on N East End Blvd.
A missing person was reported on Thursday on Evans St.
Burglary of habitation was reported on Thursday on E Crockett St.
Criminal Trespass was reported on Thursday on E Emory St.
Criminal Trespass was reported on Friday on Park Place Dr.
Criminal Trespass was reported on Friday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was reported on Friday on W Austin and N Wellington.
Criminal Trespass between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Saturday on Norwood St.
Resist arrest, search or transport was reported on Saturday on I20 and Highway 59 S.
Drunkenness was reported on Saturday on E Grand Ave.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported on Saturday on Norwood St.
Resist arrest, search or transport was reported on Saturday on W Grand and Marshall.
Theft under $100 was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Sunday on Loop 390 Highway W.
A dog bite was reported on Sunday on Poplar St.
Tampering with identification numbers was reported on Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jerry Patrick Baker was arrested on Saturday for theft of property between $30k and $150k and theft of service between $750 and $2,500.
Gandy Bonaparte was arrested Saturday for displaying fictitious license plates and not having insurance.
Christopher Scott Crump was arrested Saturday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Kimberly Francis was arrested Saturday for public intoxication.
Devin Deshae Lloyd was arrested Friday for resisting arrest or detention, aggrevated assault against a public servant.
Jesus Encarnacion Orona was arrested Thursday for possession of a controlled substance.
Leslie Davidson Parker was arrested Sunday for driving while intoxicated for the second or more times.
Jody Aaron Pierce was arrested Thursday for no drivers license and unsafe speeds.
Anthony None Sanchez was arrested Sunday for reckless driving.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary of a vehicle was reported on Sunday on Long John Road when a wallet and laptop were stolen but later located.
Murder was reported on Thursday on Whitehurst when the subject was shot and killed as he arrived at a party.
Discharge of a firearm was reported on Friday in Longview when the subject fired three shots into the ground during an argument.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Sunday on Julius Davis when a Ford Fusion was stolen and abandoned on Pumpkin Center.
Credit Card Abuse was reported in Harleton on Wednesday when several purchases were made on a victims account.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported on Wednesday on Calloway Road when a .308 rifle, scope, wallet and cash were stolen.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported on Wednesday on Shaw Road when a Kumber 1911 and a Springfield 1911 were stolen.
Criminal mischief was reported in Harleton last week when a subjects tires were slashed.