Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Demitrus Leon Noel, 31, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Friday.
Roy Lee Hall, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transport with a deadly weapon and theft under $100.
Melody Lyn Thornton Marcum, 54, of Marshall was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750 on Sunday.
Mary Elizabeth Trice, 36, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday.
Charles Darrell McCoy, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with fleeing a police officer on Sunday.
Brian O’Keith Tucker, 39, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant issued by another agency on Sunday.
Cree Lashae Taylor, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manual delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon and a traffic incident or violation on Monday.
Jamarcus Williams, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with manual delivery of a controlled substance on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault causing bodily injury was reported on Friday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Friday on Gehlan St.
Robbery was reported on Friday on Victory Dr.
Accident involving injury was reported on Friday on E Grand Ave.
Theft under $100 was reported on Friday on N East End Blvd.
Criminal trespass was reported on Friday on E Grand Ave.
Criminal trespass was reported on Friday on Julie St.
Theft under $100 was reported on Saturday on Young St.
Theft under $100 was reported on Saturday on Victory Dr.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Saturday on N Lafayette St.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Fleeing a police officer was reported on Sunday on Avenue D and Randolph St.
Manual delivery of a controlled substance was reported on Sunday on W Grand and Crawford.