Kilgore ISD bus involved in crash
TYLER – Troopers were on the scene of a crash involving a Kilgore ISD Bus (#5) and a passenger car on SH-322 near CR-2121 in Rusk County on Tuesday. There were two children on board but no injuries reported. The crash remains under investigation.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Salamawit Tesfaimariam Mehari, 20, of Marshall was arrested Friday on charges of an expired vehicle registration, failure to yield to a ROW stop sign, improper right turn, no liability insurance, defective stop lights, operating an unregulated motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Andrea Diann Hawkins, 34, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for driving with an invalid license.
Julius George Smith, 29, of Marshall was arrested Sunday on charges of driving while license in invalid, violations of restrictions windows, open container law and a parole warrant.
Jimmy Dale Smith, 30, of Marshall was arrested Monday for aggravated assault.
Joseph Scott Cloninger, 39, of Marshall was arrested Monday on a Harrison County Warrant.
Uriel Baez Gomez, 26, of Marshall was arrested Monday for driving while under the influence, for a first offense with an alcohol level of 0.15.
Priscilla Joyce Jenkins, 28, of Marshall was arrested Monday for a Harrison County Warrant.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Drunkenness was reported Friday when a complainant reported someone walking up and down the stairs to her garage apartment on W Rusk Street.
Theft over $2,500 and less then $30,000 was reported Friday on N East End Boulevard when a Wal Mart associate reported two suspects fleeing from the store being pursued by the security guard.
Hindering of secured creditors equal or greater than $100 and less than $750 was reported Friday on W Grand Avenue.
Theft under $100 was reported Friday at Boot Barn on E Pinecrest.
A warrant from another agency was issued on Friday at N East End Boulevard.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported Saturday at Pemberton/Winston.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported Saturday at Elysian Fields Avenue.
A Class C Misdemeanor of driving while a license was invalid was reported Saturday on E End Boulevard when a vehicle hit a street lamp and the subject left the car.
Theft under $100 was reported Saturday when a complainant reported a gift cards and cash app scam at the Super One on N East End Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Saturday on Warren Drive.
Interference with an emergency call was reported Sunday on Caddo Street.
A warrant was issued by another agency Sunday at E Grand/Stephens.
Criminal Mischief Class B less greater than $750 was reported Sunday at W Houston Street.
Assault and family violence was reported Sunday on Rogers Street.
Credit card or debit card abuse was reported Sunday at Victory Drive.
Aggravated Assault was reported Monday at Nathan Street.
A traffic incident/violation was reported Monday on I20 E.
Driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of greater than or equal to 0.15 was reported Monday on Linwood Drive.
A warrant was issued by another agency Monday on E Meredith.
Assault was reported Monday on W Emory Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s office
Aaron Randall Abercrombie, was arrested Saturday for evading arrest detention, failure to identify fugitive and possession of marijuana greater than or equal to 2 ounces in a drug free zone.
Phillip Michael Adkins, was arrested Saturday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Lee Earl Brightman was arrested Friday for obstructing a highway passageway.
Terry Dewayne Brightman was arrested Monday for fraudulent use and possession of identifying information numbers.
Ian Daniel Harris, was arrested Friday for a drug test falsification device.
Ryan Johnathan Katsock was arrested Monday for assault by contact and terroristic threats of family or household.
Stephanie Raye Moore was arrested Saturday for abandoning and endangering a child.
Destiny Dawn Morris was arrested Friday for criminal possession of a controlled substance.
James Everett Woods, was arrested Saturday for the delivery of a controlled substance.
Mitchell Alan Fleet was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of less than or equal to 0.15.
Christopher Maurice King was arrested Friday for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Brian James Peete was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of less than or equal to 0.15.
Charles Douglas Webb was arrested Saturday for driving without a valid license.