Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Eric Efrarin Sawyer, 31, of Marshall was arrested Friday for criminal mischief between $100 and $750, simple assault and resisting arrest search or transport.
Jaylen Dion Burns, 18, of Marshall was arrested Friday for theft of a firearm.
Libert Mancil Burns, 25, of Marshall was arrested Friday for unlisted charges.
Frank Frye, 60, of Marshall was arrested Friday for credit card or debit card abuse.
Brian Kelly Barr, 29, of Marshall was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Matthew Wade Peters, 50, of Marshall was arrested Friday for public intoxication.
Carol Renee Shaw, 31, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for unlisted charges.
Lakeshia Renee Hill, 42, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for abandoning or endangering a child.
Dominique Xavier Sneed, 33, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for evading arrest or detention, assault causing bodily injury and an MPD warrant for driving while license is invalid.
Randall Keith Johnson, 28, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for failure to identify a fugitive, possession of marijuana, a Harrison County Warrant and three MPD warrants.
Kajuan Kenneth Johnson, 34, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for unauthorized use of a vehicle and a Harrison County Warrant.
Gregory Quental Hines, 28, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, money laundering between $30K and $150K and a Dallas County Warrant.
Rashiyda Raquel Hart, 33, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for possession of marijuana, fraudulent use or possession of identifying info and unlawful carrying of a firearm, money laundering between $30K and $150K and two Terrell PD warrants.
Christopher Michael Spilos, 58, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for four MPD warrants.
Kendrick Lynderrick Earl Hendrix, 21, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for evading arrest or detention.
Christopher Michael Spilos, 58, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for credit card or debit card abuse, and three warrants.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault causing bodily injury to a family members was reported Saturday on E Meredith St.
A warrant issued by another agency was reported Saturday on Morrison.
Driving while license invalid was reported on Sunday on Navajo Tr.
Criminal Mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported Sunday on MLK Blvd.
Criminal Mischief between $2,500 and $30K was reported on Sunday on Bruckmuller St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Kiley Don Baker was arrested Friday for aggravated kidnapping.
Brian Kelly Barr, was arrested Friday for unlawfully carrying a weapon and driving while intoxicated.
Braydon Ty Blalock was arrested Friday for possession of marijuana.
Rafael Carbaljal Jr. was arrested Sunday for failure to identify.
Varney Ebrima Carter was arrested Sunday for purchasing furnish alcohol to a minor, assault on a public servant, resisting arrest search or transport, interfere with public duties.
Joe William Cisco Jr. was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance.
Shane David Fry was arrested Saturday for theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and terroristic threats to a family or household member.
Alton Darrell Harvey was arrested Friday for no front license plate.
Melissa Ann Hinson was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance.
Brittany Rachel Jones was arrested Friday for possession of marijuana.
Colby Allen Miller was arrested Saturday for possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon and tampering or fabricating evidence.
Matthew Wade Saddler was arrested Friday for unlawfully possessing a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
Krystle Lynn Sanders, was arrested Friday for accident involving damage to a vehicle.
Dennis Dean Shaw was arrested Saturday for tampering or fabricating evidence, possession of a controlled substance, possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license invalid.
Quatavrius Latrell Thomas was arrested Sunday for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.