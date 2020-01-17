Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Trevian Dwight Leary, 23, of Marshall was arrested Wednesday for assault and family violence.
Clifton Waddell Clay, 33, of Marshall was arrested Wednesday for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, no drivers license, and no proof of liability insurance.
Daquan Lamont Smith, 26, of Indianapolis was arrested Wednesday for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Terin Dwayne Smith, 25, of Indianapolis was arrested Wednesday for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Michael Currie, 28, of Indianapolis was arrested Wednesday for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Nakesha Chanee Jackson, 23, of Indianapolis was arrested Wednesday for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Rune Taylor Lisman, 35, of Marshall was arrested Wednesday for driving with an invalid license, expired vehicle registration, no liability insurance, driving while license is invalid, and speeding.
Zhivago Pierre Lewis, 27, of Gladewater was arrested Thursday for a warrant for speeding.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
The theft of over $100 and less than $750 was reported Wednesday on the 5000 block of S East End Boulevard.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Fire Department
Emergency Medical Calls: 19
False Fire Alarms: 2
Public Assist: 2