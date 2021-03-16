Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Daniel Webb Riera, 23, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for reckless driving.
Donn Perrione Spearman, 21, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for criminal trespass.
Melvin Ray Lewing, 39, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance and a traffic incident or violation.
Charity Ann Megee, 39, of Marshall was arrested Monday for a traffic incident or violation.
Jimmy Jenkins, 33, of Marshall was arrested Friday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An animal bite was reported on Friday on Barney Carter St.
Theft of property between $30K and $150K was reported on Friday on Harper Dr.
Criminal simulation was reported on Friday on W Houston St.
Assault was reported on Saturday on W Pinecrest Dr.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported on Saturday on Circle Dr.
Assault was reported on Saturday on Karnack Hwy.
Reckless driving was reported on Saturday on E Travis and S East End.
Traffic incident or violation was reported on Sunday on S Grove St.
A dog bite was reported on Sunday on Lake and Poplar.
Theft under $50 was reported on Sunday on S Garrett St.