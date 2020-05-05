Motorcycle crash leaves one fatality
At 9:20 p.m. Saturday Troopers responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on CR-289, approximately four miles east of the city of Tyler in Smith County.
]The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Kevin Cole Smith, 36, of Arp was traveling north on CR-289 when he struck a deer in the roadway.
Smith was ejected from the motorcycle. Judge Meredith pronounced Smith at the scene and he was then transported to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler.
The crash remains under investigation.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Jeramiah Jeshun Fisher, 30, of Marshall was arrested Friday on previous charges.
Cody Allen Hendricks, 31 of Marshall was arrested Saturday for failure to identify a fugitive or giving false information.
Anthony Jamel Anderson, 31, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance and theft of property.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Duty of striking an unattended vehicle was reported Friday on N Washington/Grand.
Theft under $100 was reported Friday on N East End Blvd.
Criminal Trespass was reported Friday on N East End Blvd.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Friday on Karnack Hwy.
A dog bite was reported Friday on Cherrywood Cir.
Failure to identify a fugitive or intentionally giving false information was reported Saturday on E Austin St.
Burglary of habitation was reported Sunday on S Washington Ave.
Theft of property greater than $100 and less than $750 was reported Sunday on Willow St.
Assault on a family or household member impeding breathe was reported Sunday on Carter St.
Arrests Reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jordan Walker Boston was arrested Sunday for criminal trespass.
Priscilla Jhoe Calcote was arrested Saturday for criminal trespass and resiting arrest or detention.
Nathan Paul Henley was arrested Friday for theft or property between $20K and $100K.
Kisi Sakzenian Mumford was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance and on another agency warrant.
Brandt Wayne Porter was arrested Saturday for criminal trespass.
Jerry Wayne Ray was arrested Friday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Billy Fred Wray Jr. was arrested Friday on a parole violation.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Monday in Longview when a vehicle was borrowed and not returned.
Theft was reported Sunday in Hallsville when a nail gun, paint spinner and shop vac were stolen.
Credit card abuse was reported Saturday when a credit card was used without consent.
Criminal trespass was reported on Saturday on Hallsville when a property was entered by a subject without consent.
Assault and family violence was reported in Waskom April 28 when a woman was assaulted by her husband.
Theft was reported in Karnack on Friday when power tools were stolen.
Theft was reported in Marshall on Sunday when motor parts were stolen.
Terroristic threats were reported in Marshall on Sunday when the subject was threatened by a neighbor.