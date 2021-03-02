Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Brandon James Christopher was arrested March 1 on a warrant from Bossier City PD on unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Stacey Dawayne Davis Jr. was arrested March 1 on charges of assault int/reck breath/circ family member and interfere with emergency call.
Tonya Marie Kinsey was arrested March 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 4, less than 28 grams.
Morgan Rochelle Mauldin was arrested March 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Chad Lamar White, 36, was arrested March 1 on charges of assault causes bodily injury and evading arrest detention.
Kiara Lashay Singleton, 18, was arrested March 1 on charges of criminal mischief, more than $100, less than $750.
Robert Lynn Osby, 41, was arrested March 1 on charges of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Cleophus James, 66, was arrested March 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and tampering fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Engaging in organized criminal activity was reported March 1 in the 6000 block of S. East End Blvd.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported March 1 in the 3100 block of S. East End Blvd.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported March 1 in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest.
A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported March 1 in the 1200 block of Wood Street.
Tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair was reported March 1 in the 1500 block of South St.
Evading arrest detention was reported March 1 in the 1100 block of Alvin St.
Criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported March 1 in the 200 block of Grand Street.
A DWI with open container was reported March 1 on I-20 eastbound.