Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon James Christopher was arrested March 1 on a warrant from Bossier City PD on unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Stacey Dawayne Davis Jr. was arrested March 1 on charges of assault int/reck breath/circ family member and interfere with emergency call.

Tonya Marie Kinsey was arrested March 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 4, less than 28 grams.

Morgan Rochelle Mauldin was arrested March 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Chad Lamar White, 36, was arrested March 1 on charges of assault causes bodily injury and evading arrest detention.

Kiara Lashay Singleton, 18, was arrested March 1 on charges of criminal mischief, more than $100, less than $750.

Robert Lynn Osby, 41, was arrested March 1 on charges of driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.

Cleophus James, 66, was arrested March 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and tampering fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Engaging in organized criminal activity was reported March 1 in the 6000 block of S. East End Blvd.

A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported March 1 in the 3100 block of S. East End Blvd.

A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported March 1 in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest.

A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported March 1 in the 1200 block of Wood Street.

Tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair was reported March 1 in the 1500 block of South St.

Evading arrest detention was reported March 1 in the 1100 block of Alvin St.

Criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported March 1 in the 200 block of Grand Street.

A DWI with open container was reported March 1 on I-20 eastbound.

