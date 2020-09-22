Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Aaron Abraham Gomez, 28, of Marshall was arrested Friday on an MPD warrant for public intoxication.
Jimmy Wayne Wynne, 50, of Marshall was arrested Friday on an MPD warrant for driving while license was expired.
Richard Leon Lewis, 28, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for resisting arrest search or transport and a Morris County Warrant for failure to ID false information.
Jaharium Earl Emid Maxwell Williams, 26, of Marshall was arrested Saturday on an MPD warrant for driving with an invalid license and five separate Harrison County warrants.
TC Williams, 75, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated for the second time.
Devon Anthony Bryant, 26, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession of marijuana.
Malik Dejon Route, 21, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana.
Robert Earl Hart, 40, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for theft under $100.
Paul Clifton Smith, 23, of Marshall was arrested Saturday on a Harrison County Warrant.
Braulio Jesus Baez, 20, of Marshall was arrested Sunday on an MPD warrant for not having liability insurance.
Damarcus Dejaun McCowan, 19, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for possession of marijuana.
Regina Heim Haygood, 62, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported on W Meredith St. on Friday.
Evading arrest or detention was reported on W Meredith St. on Friday.
Warrant issues by another agency was reported on Saturday on Houston/Sanford.
Criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported Saturday on W Meredith St.
Criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported Saturday on Norwood St.
Criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported Saturday on S East End Blvd.
Driving while intoxicated for the second time was reported Saturday on Bomar St.
Possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz was reported on Saturday on Mission/Elm.
Possession of marijuana between 5 and 50 lbs was reported Saturday on MLK Blvd.
Criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported Sunday on Melonie St.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported Sunday on Paula St.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Sunday on S Indian Springs.
Driving while intoxicated was reported Sunday on East End and East Grand.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on MLD Blvd.
Assault causing bodily injury to a household member with previous conviction was reported E Crockett St.