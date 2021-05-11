Marshall Police Department investigates shooting that left one dead
On Sunday a few minutes after midnight Marshall Emergency Communications received multiple calls reporting a shooting incident that occurred at Wendy’s Restaurant located on East End Blvd. North in Marshall.
Responding officers located a black Honda sedan with the front passenger door open near the dumpsters. There was one individual partially in the vehicle and two individuals seated next to the dumpster.
The male subject found inside the vehicle, identified as Julius Smith, 30 of Marshall, had sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Smith was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Nancy George, who ordered an autopsy.
The Marshall Police Department has not made an arrest at this time after consulting with the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office. The occupants of the vehicle are cooperating with investigators.
This investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing and detectives are following all possible leads and closely reviewing the evidence. If anyone has additional information about this case, we encourage you to contact Sgt. Kenny Phillips at 903-935-4543. The results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office for their evaluation.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Ketric Ray Hall, 42, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for a traffic incident or violation.
Joe Wood Lea, 57, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for drunkenness.
Ronnie Gene Stafford, 44, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for interference with public duties, and resist of arrest or transport.
Timothy Alan Guyer, 61, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for possession of a controlled substance and drunkenness.
Sierra Lee Throckmorton, 21, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify a fugitive and a traffic incident or violation.
Davona Lashunna Davidon, 36, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for resisting arrest, search or transport, interference with public duties, drunkenness and traffic incident or violation.
Zyan Caleb Allen, 25, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for possession of a controlled substance and driving with a license invalid with previous convictions.
Brenda Morgan, 25, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for unlisted charges.
Eric Dwitt Daniels, 50, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for driving while intoxicated.
Rigoberto Gonzalez Cazares, 50, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for drunkenness and driving with an invalid license with previous convictions.
Enrique Akil Diaz, 50, of Marshall was arrested on Monday for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault causing bodily injury was reported on Saturday on S East End Blvd.
Drunkenness was reported on Saturday on N Columbus St.
Traffic incident or violation was reported on Saturday on Blanche/E Grand.
Murder was reported on Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Driving with invalid license with previous convictions was reported on Sunday on E Houston St.
Resisting arrest, search or transport was reported on Sunday on Karnack Hwy.
Continuous violence against family member was reported on Sunday on W Meredith St.
Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Sunday on Paula St.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Sunday on W Woodland and S Washington.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on Monday on S Indian Springs Dr.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Barrazo was arrested on Sunday for driving while intoxicated.
George Wesley Blackshear was arrested on Friday for possession of a controlled substance and tampering or fabricating evidence and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Cody Neal Emerson was arrested on Sunday for speeding.
Jennifer Marie Gaydon was arrested on Friday for interference with child custody.
Dontay Terrell Mitchell was arrested on Saturday for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.
Akiki Ava Stafford was arrested on Saturday for assault causing bodily injury.
Jason Michael Wood was arrested on Friday for assault causing bodily injury.