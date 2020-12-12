Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Carla Eugenia Head, 54, of Longview was arrested Thursday for forgery.
Bonilla Maria Agustina, 21, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for three warrants for no liability insurance, no drivers license and an expired registration.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported Wednesday on E Fannin St.
Traffic incident and violation was reported on Wednesday on Morrison St.
Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Wednesday on W Houston St.
Assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported on Wednesday on W Emory St.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Wednesday on S Bishop St.
Assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported on Wednesday on Brassell Dr.
Criminal Mischief under $100 was reported on Wednesday on MLK Blvd.