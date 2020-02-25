Federal Inmate Sentenced for Beaumont Prison Escape
BEAUMONT, Texas – A federal inmate has been sentenced for escaping from a Bureau of Prisons facility in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.
Victor Luis Pescador, 57, of Laredo, pleaded guilty on Nov. 21, 2019, to escape and was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone. This sentence will be added to the remainder of the federal sentence Pescador was serving as a result of his 2007 conviction on federal drug trafficking charges at the time of his escape from federal custody earlier this year.
According to information presented in court, on July 12, 2019, Pescador and another inmate were discovered missing from the Bureau of Prison Camp Facility in west Jefferson County. Pescador was subsequently arrested near Roma, Texas on Aug. 29, 2019.
“This is one of several inmates who have walked away in recent months from the prison camp, which is a minimum security facility for low risk inmates, usually serving the final portion of their sentences,” said United States Attorney Joseph D. Brown. “Regardless of the circumstances, they escaped from a prison facility and anyone who does so will be prosecuted, along with anyone on the outside who helps the escape.”
Pescador was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in 2007 for possession with intent to distribute over 1000 pounds of marijuana in the Southern District of Texas.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the United States Marshals Service and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Batte.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Jason Ray Aydelotte, 46, of Marshall was arrested Friday for a first offense driving while intoxicated.
Bell Patrick Rogers, 47, of Dallas was arrested Friday for theft of property equal or greater than $100 and greater than $750.
Garry Dawayne Powell, 19, of Marshall was arrested Friday for displaying an expired license plate and possession of drug paraphenalia.
Tramaine Rondell Dunn, 37, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for assault family violence, not having liability insurance, and expired vehicle registration.
Kenneth Dean Vevill, 49, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct, criminal tresspass and public intoxication.
Joe Lewis Agers, 51, of Waskon, was arrested Sunday for a second offense driving while intoxicated.
Meredith Jones Mooty, 50, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for a first offense driving while intoxicated.
Rodrick Deron Spillmon, 40, of Karnack, was arrested Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Stormie Gayle Trussell, 52, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for a parole warrant.
Angel Z Chavez, 38, of San Marcus, was arrested Friday for no drivers license, open container law and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property was reported Friday on S E End Blvd.
Class B Criminal Mischief less than $750 was reported Friday on Pineburr Terr.
First offense driving while intoxicated was reported Friday on East End Blvd and Johnson.
Theft of property was reported Friday on N East End Blvd.
Assault family violence, non-aggravated was reported Friday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Friday on W Houston.
Burglary of a building was reported Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Terroristic threat was reported Saturday on James Farmer St.
Criminal Mischief was reported Saturday on Hughes St.
Terroristic threat was reported on Saturday on Meadow St.
Traffic incident/violation was reported Saturday on Marshall St.
A criminal trespass card was issued Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Saturday on S East End Blvd.
Second offense driving while intoxicated was reported Sunday on S Lakeview Dr.
Criminal Mischief Class B was reported Sunday on Circle Dr.
Burglary of habitation was reported Sunday on Nathan St.