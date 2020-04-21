Troopers respond to propane crash in Tyler
Troopers and other emergency responders were called out to the scene of a propane truck that crashed on CR-419, west of FM-724 in Smith County on Monday.
Preliminary reports indicated that the driver was traveling westbound on CR-419 and swerved to avoid a dog in the roadway.
The vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and rolled onto its side causing a breach in the propane tank as well as fuel spillage.
Hazardous material crews are scene to clear the spillage.
The driver was reported to have sustained minor injuries. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Arrests Reported by the Marshall Police Department
Donte Trudell Turner, 36, of Marshall was arrested Friday for tampering with evidence, evading arrest, open container and speeding.
Joseph Daniel Weimert, 32, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for criminal mischief.
Tommy Wayne Anderson, 39, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for public intoxication.
Denise Stewart, 43, of Marshall was arrested Friday for disorderly conduct.
Skylar Paige Lampton, 29, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for possession of a controleld substance.
Margarita Solis, 37 of Marshall was arrested Sunday for aggravate assault.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A traffic incident was reported Friday on Elysian Fields Ave.
Assault family violence was reported Friday on Fariway St.
Criminal mischief was reported Saturday on Cook St.
Theft of property was reported Saturday on W Grand Ave.
Possession or distribution of drug paraphernalia was reported Saturday on Lake/Loop 390.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Saturday on E Pinecrest Drive.
Aggravated assault with a weapon was reported Sunday on E Meritt St.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Assault was reported in Longview on Thursday when a woman reported being assaulted by her neighbor.
Theft was reported in Harleton in Thursday when batteries and a propane tank were stolen.
Assault family violence was reported in Waskom on Thursday when a girlfriend and boyfriend were reported to have assaulted each other.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Saturday when a car was reported taken without consent.
Assault was reported in Waskom on Sunday when a man reported being assaulted by an acquaintance.