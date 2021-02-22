Editor's note: Due to extended illnesses at HCSO, these police reports span several weeks.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
A weapons violation was reported Feb. 14 on Page in Longview when a complainant stated husband came to residence with weapon on the intent to harm.
An assault took place Feb. 15 on Noonday in Hallsville when a complainant was assaulted by boyfriend.
A theft was reported Feb. 14 in Cain Cemetery in Longville when a fireplace insert totaling $4,000 was stolen from a house under construction.
A weapons violation was reported Feb. 14 on Cooks in Marshall when a complainant was threatened by several individuals with weapons at residence.
A burglary was reported Feb. 9 on Nolan in Longview when jewelry was stolen from residence.
A theft was reported Feb. 13 on PR 1331 in Marshall when a camper trailer was stolen from property.
Animal cruelty was reported Feb. 19 on FM 1997 when animals were abandoned outside in extremely frigid temps.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Austin Reid Beal was arrested Jan 13 on a Bexar Co. warrant for terroristic threat, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Kerr Co. warrant for terroristic threat against a public servant.
Alejandro Beltran was arrested Jan. 13 on possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
Marlin Bernard Hawkins was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Edgar Hernandez was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, no driver's license, failure to maintain a single lane and defective equipment.
Michael Terrell Countee was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces, less than 4.
Thomas Rex Henkel was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of violation of probation on a Hernando County warrant for sexual assault of a child.
Dawn Renee Kiser was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Michael Lee Jackson was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Stephen David Kramer was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of abandon endanger child imminent danger.
Juan Jose Flores-Guittieriez was arrested Jan. 20 on possession of child pornography.
Denver Chadd Langley was arrested Jan. 20 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 20 grams.
Brian William Johnson was arrested Jan. 21 on charges of failure to ID.
Tyrone Junior Ephraim was arrested Jan. 21 on charges of DWI second.
Shadarious Carr was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and tampering fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Martin Ventura Lauriano was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of public intoxication.
Kimberly Michelle Francis was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of false alarm or report and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Brandon Scott Calhoun was arrested Jan. 25 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Rodrick Darnell Carter was arrested Jan. 27 on a Wood Co. warrant for theft of property.
Taylor James Christensen was arrested Jan. 27 on assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Laquita Shanta Johnson was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Tiffany Lee Baker was arrested Jan. 28 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Rebecca Lynn Brown was arrested Jan. 28 on two MPD warrants and assault by contact.
Jessica Megan Ellis was arrested Jan. 28 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Jacob Lee Childers was arrested Jan. 29 on charges of DWI, BAC greater than .15.
Jason DeWayne Kindley was arrested Jan. 29 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, two charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Cobie Ray Elliott was arrested Jan. 30 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Monica Renee Alvarez was arrested Jan. 31 on a Smith Co. warrant and a Tyler DPS warrant for drugs.
Michael Lewis Blanchette was arrested Feb. 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Romondrick Fitzpatrick was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Mallory Claire Cohee was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, more than 4 grams, less than 5 pounds, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
Patrick Desario Garrett was arrested Feb. 5 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Toni Denise Hillin was arrested Feb. 6 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tammie Jo Bartlett was arrested Feb. 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Terian Dewayne Anderson was arrested Feb. 8 on charges of criminal trespass.
Franklin Edward Johnson Jr. was arrested Feb. 10 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Andre Treylynn Jones was arrested Feb. 10 on charges of failure to maintain a single lane.
Natalie Brooke Allums was arrested Feb. 11 on two charges of DWI, BAC greater than .15.
Rickey Lyn Haddock Sr. was arrested Feb. 12 on charges of DWI, BAC greater than .15.
Matthew Joseph Ball was arrested Feb. 20 on charges of agg. assault with a deadly weapon.
Katrina Renee Belt was arrested Feb. 21 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair investigation.
Brent Lee Burney was arrested Feb. 21 on charges of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.