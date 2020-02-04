Reward Increased to $4,000 for Most Wanted Sex Offender from Houston
AUSTIN – The reward for Leonard Dee Taylor — a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender and this month’s featured fugitive — has been increased to $4,000 for information leading to his capture, if the tip comes in during the month of February. Taylor, 48, is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and a parole violation.
Taylor has been wanted since April 2018, when he absconded from his last known address in Houston. He also has ties to Bowie County (Texarkana) and parts of Louisiana. In 2003, Taylor was convicted in Bowie County of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after incidents involving two girls, ages 4 and 9.
Taylor is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has tattoos on the tops of both hands. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see his wanted bulletin.
One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes that the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month the fugitive is featured. In 2019, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $40,500 in total rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.
To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
- Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.
- Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.
Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Preston Alan Keith, 25, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct and failure to identify.
Billy Ray Mason, 33, of Jefferson was arrested Saturday for public intoxication, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.
Jeremy Wayne Ford, 34, of Marshall was arrested Friday for public intoxication.
Taylor George Bauer, 25, of Longview was arrested Sunday for public intoxication.
Jared Martin Hergert, 35, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for a Harrison County Warrant.
Devin Jarhmal Jones, 21, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for an expired vehicle registration.
Treyvon Demond Colton, 25, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for another agency’s warrant.
Al Jamal Dixon, 28, of Marshall was arrested Monday for assault family violence.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Forgery financial instrument was reported Friday on N East End Blvd.
Class B Criminal Mischief greater than $750 was reported Friday on W Burleson St.
Burglary of a residence was reported Friday on Sunset Drive.
Theft of property greater or equal to $100 and less than $750 was reported Friday on East End Blvd.
Class B Criminal Mischief greater than $750 was reported Friday at the Walmart on N East End Blvd.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Saturday on Tower Dr.
Theft of firearm was reported Saturday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Criminal Mischief under $100 was reported Saturday on W Pinecrest Dr.
Theft over $100 and under $750 was reported Saturday on S Carter St.
Theft under $100 was reported Saturday at Walmart on N East End Blvd.
Class B Criminal Mischief greater than $750 was reported Sunday at Holland St.
Fraudulent Possession of Prescription drugs was reported Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Sunday on Sledge St.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Monday on E Merritt St.
Non-aggravated assault and family violence was reported Sunday on Repose Ln.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Casey Andrew Clark was arrested Saturday for unlicensed possession of a firearm.
Pamela Janell Denson was arrested Sunday for driving while intoxicated for the third or more time.
Janette Michelle Meyers was arrested Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Megan Elaine Robinson was arrested Saturday for possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Christy Nicole Rosborough was arrested Saturday for truancy, speeding, driving with an invalid license, failure to stop at a designated point and no safety belts.
Krisshna Lashon Royal was arrested Saturday for deadly conduct in Gregg county.
Kyler Reid McBride was arrested Saturday for public intoxication, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license is invalid, and speeding.
Jimmy Lee Rogers was arrested Friday for illegal dumping or littering, operating an unregistered vehicle, open container in motor vehicle, failure to report a change of address, driving with an invalid license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Friday in Marshall where a chainsaw and stereo equipment was reported taken.
Identity theft was reported Friday in Jefferson when someones personal information was used to open un credit cards without consent.
Theft was reported Saturday in Marshall where an A/C unit was stripped of copper.
Theft was reported Saturday in Marshall where batteries were reported stolen.
Burglary of building was reported Saturday in Longview when a generator, mower, and tools were stolen.
A terroristic threat was reported Monday in Hallsville when a suspect threatened to kill a person.
Theft Sunday in Marshall when an A/C until was reported stolen.
Assault and family violence was reported Monday in Marshall when a female was assaulted by her boyfriend.