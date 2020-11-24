Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Adan Gallegos, 37, of Marshall was arrested Friday for a class C simple assault, driving while license invalid and a traffic incident or violation.
Priscilla Ann Pierce, 54, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two traffic incidents or violations.
Ashley Miquelle Huffhines, 33, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
Malik Jamal Singleton-Foster, 23, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Jesse James Washington, 25, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for driving without a drivers license.
Jerry Wayne Watson, 47, of Marshall was arrested Friday for criminal trespass.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Friday on Park Drive.
Theft under $100 was reported on W Grand Avenue on Friday.
A traffic incident or violation was reported on Friday on N East End Blvd.
A traffic incident or violation was reported on Friday on Carter Street.
Theft under $100 was reported on Friday on N East End Blvd.
Criminal trespass was reported on Friday on Elysian Fields Ave.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Saturday on East End and 120.
Theft under $100 was reported on Saturday on S East End Blvd.
Theft under $100 was reported on Saturday on Poplar St.
Theft under $100 was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
A traffic incident or violation was reported on Sunday on W Emory and Rosborough Springs.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported on Sunday on W Meredith St.
Deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm was reported on Saturday on W Meredith St.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Saturday on Elysian Fields Blvd three separate times.
Burglary of vehicle was reported on Lane Lewis St on Monday.
An animal bite was reported on Monday on Baffo Road.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Paul Wane Balcome was arrested Friday for resisting arrest or search.
Michael Kyle Brewster was arrested Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration and driving while license invalid.
Jessica Marie Comfort was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance, and burglary of a building.
Brenda Carol Davis was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated for a second time.
Skylar Paige Lampton was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a building.
Jemille Shimar McAfee was arrested Saturday for evading arrest or detention, possession of a controlled substance and possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Barbara Ann Sullivan was arrested Saturday or organized retail theft under $50.
Travis Dewayne Sullivan was arrested Saturday for failure to maintain financial responsibility, and driving without a license.
John Keith Weaver Jr. was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated with a BAC greater than 0.15.
Antinesha Sade Williams was arrested Friday for abandoning or endangering a child.
Shaqira Lasha Williams was arrested Friday for two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary of a church was reported in Pine Bluff on Friday when speakers were stolen from a church.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported on Saturday in Harleton when a vehicle was broken into and cash, pills and a check book were taken.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported on 59 S on Sunday when a wallet with cash, credit cards and drivers license were stolen, and a window was broken to gain access.
Theft was reported on Kyles Quick Stop on Friday when two 12 packs of beer were stolen.
Burglary of a building was reported on Sunday at First Rate Self Storage when 57 units were broken into with multiple items stolen, $50,000 in damages to doors was done.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported on Sunday in Towering Oaks Haven when a sig. saver was stolen from a vehicle.