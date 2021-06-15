Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Daviesha La’Nea Lewis, 35, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for organized retail theft between $750 and $2,500 and a traffic incident or violation.
Daphne Lean Harris, 34, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for a traffic incident or violation.
Dessirey Shaun Miller, 41, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for a traffic incident or violation.
Ja Quanzah Quante, 26, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for a traffic incident or violation and theft under $100.
Charles William Marvels, 57, of Marshall was arrested Friday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Christopher Levert Bowie, 33, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for driving while intoxicated.
Michael Wayne Parish, 58, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for criminal trespass.
Kerri Marie Thorn, 30, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Terroristic threats causing fear imminent danger was reported on Friday on Brook St.
Disorderly conduct, discharge of a firearm was reported on Friday on Stephens and Austin.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on Friday on University and Wiley.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported on Saturday on S Allen Blvd.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Halee Kristine Anderson was arrested on Friday for assault causing bodily injury.
Cindy Renee Brodnax was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Jennifer Lynn Cogdill was arrested on Sunday for hindering apprehension or prosecution.
Hank David Corey was arrested on Saturday for open container and possession of a controlled substance.
Charles W Cummings was arrested on Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Roger Nead Griffin was arrested on Sunday for interfering with public duties.
Carletta Lasha Lewis was arrested on Friday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Paul Michael Newcomer was arrested on Sunday for possession of a controlled substance and obstruct highway passage.
Arah Marie Sheperd was arrested on Saturday for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while intoxicated.
Dale Adam Stewart was arrested on Saturday for expired vehicle registration.
Adrian Rasha Ward was arrested on Friday for no drivers license.