Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Brian Demond George, 32, of Marshall was arrested Friday for a warrant for sexual assault.
Kevin Noyola, 23, of Marshall was arrested Friday for an MPD warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon and parole violation.
Roosevelt Bobby Jackson, 72, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for making a false statement to a police officer.
Willie Morris, 47, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for driving without a valid license.
Robert Douglas Leonard, 42, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for public intoxication.
Dalleon Deon Alexander, 34, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for criminal nonsupport.
Mark Steven Essery, 38, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
Vikki Anne Galloway, 37, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Earl Valentine, 34, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for theft of property greater than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, evading arrest, resisting arrest search or transport, and four Harrison County Warrants.
Charles Brandon Davis, 38, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for terroristic threat of family member and resisting arrest search or transport.
Holly Rayanne Brady, 40, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Namow Dawn Ellison, 46, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for criminal trespass.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported Friday on Melanie Street.
Harassment was reported Friday on Victory Drive.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Friday on W Grand Avenue.
Nonaggrevated assault family violence was reported Saturday on MLK Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana greater than two ounces was reported Saturday on S Callum and Alexander.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported between two and four grams was reported Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Making a false statement to law enforcement was reported Saturday at Herndon Street.
Resisting arrest search or transport was reported on Saturday at Inman Street.
Criminal nonsupport was reported Saturday on N Allen and Estes.
Assault family member or house hold member was reported Sunday on Kay Drive.
Aggravated assault family violence was reported Sunday on Loop 390 Highway W.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Sunday on N Bolivar Street.
Criminal trespass was reported Sunday on N Alamo Blvd.
Criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported Monday on Mae Drive.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Police Department
Raul Roberto Camimiro was arrested Sunday for unsafe speed.
Johnathon Edward Cherry, was arrested Saturday for equipment violation.
Jacob Leo Childers, was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content higher than 0.15.
Karen Lynn Dalston was arrested Sunday for operating an unregister vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to identify a fugitive from justice.
Anthony Dewayne Gordon, was arrested Friday for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Earnest Wayne Logue was arrested Saturday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Lindsay Michelle Mayes, was arrested Saturday for tampering or fabricating physical evidence, abandonment and endangering a child, possession of marijuana greater than two ounces.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Police Department
Monday, July 6, theft was reported in Hallsville when a laptop, briefcase, tactical pen and headlamps were stolen from a vehicle.
Burglary was reported Saturday on FM 2625 when a leaf blower, weed eater were stolen.
Criminal mischief was reported Saturday in McCauley when a subjects BMW was keyed.
A hit and run was reported Saturday on I20 in Waskom when the someone vehicle broke down and another person in a black truck stopped to help, hitting the subject with their vehicle.