Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
William Todd Hampton, 54, of Marshall was arrested Monday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Joseph Anthony Jennings, 36, of Marshall was arrested Monday for criminal trespass.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Assault family violence was reported Monday on S. Indian Springs Drive.
Burglary of coin operated/collected machine was reported Monday on N. Wellington St.
Criminal trespass was reported Monday on Victory Drive.
Criminal Mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported Monday on N. Wellington St.
Assault family violence was reported Monday on Fairview St.
An animal bite was reported Monday on W. Pinecrest Drive.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Christina Nicole Gilbert was arrested Sunday for abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect.
Christian Santiago Rabadan was arrested Saturday for no drivers license, and an open container.
Issac Duane Terrell was arrested Sunday for terroristic threat, cause of fear of imminent harm.
Jeb Tyler Wolter was arrested Friday for theft of property between $2,500 and $30K.