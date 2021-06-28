Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Dominique Xavier Sneed, 34, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Cody Lane Duncan, 26, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for a traffic incident or violation.
Christopher Lee Collard, 39, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for a traffic incident or violation.
Stoney Deshun Irving, 29, of Karnack was arrested Saturday for a traffic incident or violation.
Jamarcus Demon Sparks, 33, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for driving while intoxicated.
Jalicia Monique Smith, 18, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for evading arrest or detention.
Dana Lynn Epps, 42, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Madison Lee Freeman, 35, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, resisting arrest, search or transport and drunkenness.
Bryan Christopher Brooks, 36, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for arson and resisting arrest search or transport.
Glenn Alvin McBride, 38, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Tory Donelle Foster, 39, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Friday on N East End Blvd.
Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was reported on Saturday on MLK and Southwest.
Drunkenness was reported on Saturday on Enola Mae Dr.
Recovery of abandoned property was reported on Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on Saturday on East End Blvd S.
Criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 was reported on Saturday on Cherrywood Circle.
Harassment was reported on Saturday on Rosborough Springs Rd.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on Saturday on N Franklin and Water.
Assist of another agency was reported on Saturday on Lonnie Williams Rd.
Evading arrest or detention was reported on Sunday on Brassell Dr.
Resist of arrest search or transport was reported on Sunday on Findley St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Jeremy Leroy Anderson was arrested on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana greater than 2 oz.
Jonathon Ryan Bush was arrested on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and speeding 10 percent or more.
Efren Esteban Contreras was arrested on Satuday for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Demondre Mykale Cooper was arrested on Sunday for public intoxication and resisting arrest search or transport.
Cameron Trennel Forrest was arrested on Sunday for speeding, expired registration, failure to maintain financial responcibility, and no drivers license.
Treon Daveontae Norton was arrested on Sunday for no drivers license.
Casey Alvin Pearson was arrested on Sunday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Samuel Gonzales Sanchez was arrested on Friday for possession of a controlled substance and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.