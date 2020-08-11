Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Leslie Diane Rojas, 34, of Marshall was arrested Friday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Kevin Lewis Cloninger, 40, was arrested Friday for burglary of habitation.
James Udell Coleman, 45, of Marshall was arrested Friday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Kendrick Wayne Cooper, 41, of Marshall was arrested Friday for criminal trespass and a previous MPD warrant for theft less than $100.
Terrance Dewayne Thomas, 46, of Marshall was arrested Friday for theft of wire, cable or copper less than $30,000.
Brandon Zeferino Gonzalez, 20, of Marshall was arrested Friday for assault of a family or household member.
Wendell Earl McCoy, 58, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
Graylyn Rowl, 56, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
James Patrick Bailey, 36, of Marshall was arrested Saturday of a previous MPD warrant for not wearing a seatbelt.
Jason Lyn Linville, 40, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for a Harrison County Warrant and driving while license is invalid.
Vendelin, Demare LeCharles Morris, 42, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for unlisted charges.
Gregory Roshus Williams, 32, of Marshall was arrested Sunday on a traffic warrant.
Jamarcus James Williams, 32, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for an MPD warrant for not having a valid driver’s license.
William Richard Rich, 41, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for violation of a protective order.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief was reported Friday on N Loop390 Hwy.
Burglary of a building was reported Friday on Elysian Fields Blvd.
Theft under $100 was reported Friday on N East End Blvd.
Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon was reported Saturday on Spruce St.
Deadly conduct was reported Sunday on Elm Street.
Criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 was reported on Sunday on E Pinecrest Drive.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on W Rusk St.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Monday on Jefferson Avenue.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Catina Chandrel Golden, was arrested Friday for criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500, driving with an invalid license, and speeding 10 percent above posted limit.
Oscar Reyes Perez, was arrested Friday for false drug test falsification device, possession of a controlled substance and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
Terrikk, Tyrel Roberts, was arrested Satyurday for having an unrestrained child, not having a license, not having insurance and not having vehicle registration, riot participation and failure to identify fugitive.
Anthony Ivan Thulen, was arrested Saturday for failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying expired license plates, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and rider not secured by seatbelt.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Shoplifting was reported in Karnack on Saturday when clothing was stolen.
Theft was reported in Waskom on Saturday when a chainsaw was stolen.
Burglary of a habitation was reported in Marshall on Saturday when a washer and dryer were taken.
Assault was reported in Marshall on Saturday when a man was assaulted by a friend.
Theft of a firearm was reported in Marshall on Sunday when a handgun was stolen from a vehicle.