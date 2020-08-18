Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Canton James Echols, 31, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for a warrant issues by another agency.
Vincent Lemarji Robert, 35, of Marshall was arrested Friday for driving with a license invalid.
James Joseph Duppstadt, 27, of Marshall was arrested Friday for aggrevated robbery, and on a Caddo Parrish warrant.
Daywonee Sanmantha Benjamin, 24, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for two Harrison County Warrants.
Passionae Durden, 19, of Marshall was arrested Satuday for criminal mischief.
Don Alphonso Williams, 50, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for shoplifting.
Marvin Allen Wiggins, 51, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for public intoxication.
Roy L Fletcher, 51, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for failure to maintain single lane of travel.
Federico Rodriguez Gonzalez, 45, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for reckless driving.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Friday on E Pinecrest Drive.
Criminal mischief between $100 and $750 was reported Saturday on E Pinecrest Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Saturday on E Houston Street.
Traffic incident or violation was reported Saturday on East End Blvd.
Drunkenness was reported Saturday on Hood and E Rusk.
Criminal Mischief between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on Talley Street.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported Sunday on Arlington Road.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Sunday on Pinecove Street.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Sunday on S East End Blvd.
Aggravated Assault was reported on Sunday at Morton Street.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Sunday on S East End Blvd.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Paul Michael Hopkins, was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
William Nicholas Joyce was arrested Sunday for driving with an invalid license.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A miscellaneous incident was reported Saturday on Highway 59 when a suspect evaded detention.
Burglary was reported on Friday on Loop 281 when a vehicle was broken into and a purse and other valuable items were stolen.
Theft was reported on Friday on Brantly when an unemployment check and credit cards were stolen.
Burglary was reported on Friday in Elysian Fields when a yard blower, weed eater and cash was taken from a home.
Theft was reported on Friday on Old Town when the use of personal identification information was reported.
Harassment was reported on Friday in Hallsville when a suspect violated a protection order.
Burglary was reported on Friday on Gatlin when a pistol was stolen from a vehicle.
Assault was reported Saturday on FM1997 when deadly conduct was a weapon was reported.
Criminal mischief was reported Sunday on Nashthleton when damage was done to a vehicle and weed eater was stolen.