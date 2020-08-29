Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Kenneth Dewayne Faggett was arrested Aug. 27 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group, less than 1 gram and a warrant from Marshall PD on charges of disorderly conduct.
Destiny Dawn Morris was arrested Aug. 27 on charges of burglary of a building.
Kevondrick Tremaine Thomas was arrested Aug. 27 on charges of fishing without consent of land owner.
Colt Dustin Tinney was arrested Aug. 27 on charges of burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
No incidents were reported for HCSO in the past 24 hours.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tydre Demond Roberts, 24, was arrested Aug. 27 on charges of agg. assault date/family/house with a weapon.
Stanley Edmonson, 63, was arrested Aug. 27 on charges of drunkeness.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Aug. 27 in the 3000 block of Victory Drive.
Criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750, was reported Aug. 27 in the 600 block of University Avenue.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Aug. 27 in the 600 block of Alvin Street.