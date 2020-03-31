Fatal crash Friday in Rusk County
On March 27, at approximately 2:05 p.m., Troopers responded to a fatal crash on FM-782, nine miles southwest of the city of Tatum in Rusk County.
The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2010 Harley Davidson Glider, Samuel D. Jeffus, 54, of Henderson was traveling south on FM-782 approaching a left curve.
The driver traveled off the road to the right and continued south through the ditch. The motorcycle crossed a private drive, rotated counter clockwise, and flipped multiple times ejecting the rider. Judge Cindy Redmon pronounced Jeffus, who was then taken to Crawford A. Crimm Funeral Home in Henderson. The crash remains under investigation.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Michael Shane Easley, 30, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for a parole warrant.
Toriance Aushaun Long, 21, of Marshal was arrested Sunday for failure to identify yourself, resisting arrest and detention, and possession of marijuana.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a vehicle was reported Friday on Memorial Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Friday on Albert Street.
Theft of property between $2,500 and $30K was reported Friday on Pemberton Street.
Criminal Mischief was reported Friday on S East End Blvd.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Friday on E Bowie Street.
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported Friday on Victory Drive.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Friday on N East End Blvd.
A warranty being issues by another agency was reported Saturday on Victory Drive.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported Saturday on Calloway Street.
An animal bite was reported Saturday on Young Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported Sunday on Grove Street.
Terroristic threat causing fear of imminent harm was reported Sunday on East Burleson.
Criminal Mischief between $100 to $750 was reported Sunday on W Pinecrest Dr.