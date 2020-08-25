On Sunday morning Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-64 approximately two miles west of the city of Tyler in Smith County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2019 Ford F-150 pulled out of a private drive and failed to yield the right of way to a 2006 Saturn Ion that was traveling eastbound on SH-64 in the inside lane.
The driver of the Ford was identified as Robin Blake Longino, 60, of Tyler. Longino was transported to UT Health – Tyler in critical condition.
The driver of the Saturn was identified as Ronnie Dewayne Smith, 40, of Tyler. Smith was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis – Tyler in critical condition. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Jataria Lynn Smith, 26, of Tyler was transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis – Tyler where she was pronounced.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Tory Donelle Foster, 38, of Marshall was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance.
Talensia Jean Worth, 25, of Marshall was arrested Friday for terroristic threat reaction.
Jessica Leanna Ford, 37, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for a traffic incident.
Jose Carmen Ruiz Acosta, 38, of Marshall was arrested Friday for a traffic violation.
Jermaine Woolen, 30, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated.
Christian Lama Smith, 27, of Marshall was arrested Friday for disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dytavion Laiquan Robinson, 18, of Marshall was arrsested Friday for disorderly conduct.
Derrick Levell Robinson, 21, of Marshall was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic incident.
Keyuana Marshell Parish, 23, of Marshall was arrested Friday for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tony Lee Jenkins, 39, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for terroristic threats of a family or household member, assault of a family/household member impeding breathe and kidnapping or unlawful restraint.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A dog bite was reported on Washington Ave. on Friday.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Friday on Washington Ave.
Theft under $100 was reported Friday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Terroristic threats reaction to an emergency was reported Friday on Holland Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported Friday on West Houston.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Friday on E Crockett Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported on Saturday on S East End Blvd.
Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Saturday on East End Blvd.
Terroristic threats against public servant was reported on Saturday on S Washington Ave.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Saturday on S East End Blvd.
Criminal mischief between $100 to $750 was reported Saturday on Fisher Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Saturday on Paula St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Vincent Eric Bodin, was arrested Saturday for assault causing bodily injury.
Tauaro Santonio Burton was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance.
Stormy Dawne Butler was arrested Friday for possession of a controlled substance.
Nolan Wayne Carter was arrested Friday for credit card or debit card abuse.
David Lynn Davenport was arrested Saturday for theft of property.
Fernando Nava Dominguez was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, abandonment or endangering of a child, driving while license invalid and having a defective headlamp.
Heath Justin Harp, was arrested Sunday for not having a drivers license, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
Thomas Joseph Kelly Jr was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Jayton Markel Sanders was arrested Friday for engaging in organized criminal activity.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Assault causing family violence was reported in Hallsville on August 17 when a man was assaulted by his brother.
Assault by threat was reported on August 19 in Harleton when a woman was being threatened by husband.
Theft of property was reported Saturday in Longview when multiple tools stolen.
Criminal mischief was reported Friday in Karnack when a credit card reader was damaged.
Assault by threat was reported in Waskom on Friday when a woman was being threatened by her ex husband.
Theft of a firearm was reported on Saturday on Harleton when a firearm was reported missing from someone’s home.
Theft of property was reported on Saturday in Karnack when a window A/C was stolen.
Burglary of habitation was reported on Sunday in Marshall when a TV was stolen.