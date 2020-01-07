Three vehicle fatal accident in Harrison County
TYLER – At 6:55 Sunday evening, Troopers responded to a three vehicle fatal crash on US-80, 0.5 mile east of the city of Marshall in Harrison County.
According to the investigators preliminary report, the driver of a 2007 Dodge Caliper, Haley Ann Carroll, 23, of Marshall was traveling southbound on CR-2218 approaching the intersection of US-80.
Carroll failed to stop at the intersection, lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over into the eastbound lane of US-80 where an eastbound 2017 Ford Mustang driven by Nathan Charles Guyer, 20, of Marshall, struck it.
That impact caused Dodge to enter the westbound lane where a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Jesse Wayne Wink, 69, of Marshall, struck it.
Judge Clarice Watkins pronounced Carroll and a passenger, Dusty James Gabbard, 24, of Marshall dead at the scene. Both were taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
Guyer was treated and released by Christus Good Sheperd Medical Center – Marshall.
Wink and a passenger, Barbara Wink, 65, of Marshall were taken to Christus Good Sheperd Medical Center – Marshall in stable condition.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Jahseph Michaiel White, 30, of Dallas, was arrested Sunday for public intoxication.
Shenerika Deanna Miles, 29, of Marshall was arrested Friday for not having a drivers license.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Theft under $100 was reported Friday on the 600 block of W Grand Avenue.
A runaway was reported Friday on the 400 block of W Burleson Street.
Theft under $100 was reported Saturday on the 1000 block of N East End Boulevard.
Criminal mischief greater than or equal to $750 and less than $2,500 was reported Sunday on the 1000 block of W Emory Street.
Assault was reported Sunday on the 2000 block of S East End Boulevard.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported Monday on the 900 block of E Fannin Street.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Fire Department
Emergency Medical Calls: 10
Public Assist: 2
Engine Assist: 1
Unauthorized Burning Incident: 1
Motor Vehicle Collision: 1
Gas Odor Investigation: 1