Fatal crash in Gregg County
At 7:38 a.m. Thursday morning, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-300, 8.8 miles southeast of the city of Longview in Gregg County. The investigators preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup, Aaron Barbosa-Valerio, 23, of Gilmer was traveling north on SH-300, too fast for the road conditions and traveled into the southbound lane where he struck a 2020 Buick Enclave driven by Rucker Steven Murry, 65 of Gilmer. As a result of the crash a passenger in the Enclave, Cynthia Browne Murry, 66, of Gilmer was killed. She was pronounced at the scene by Judge Betterton and taken to Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Rucker Murry was transported to Longview Regional in serious condition. Barbosa-Valerio was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview. The crash remains under investigation.