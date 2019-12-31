Victim in Lake o’ Pines shooting identified; suspects sought
The Marion County Sheriff’s office has released the identity of the shooting victim that died in a Dec. 23 homicide at Lake o’ the Pines.
According to sheriff officials, Charles Stanley Hickman, 39, died from apparent multiple gunshot wounds during the homicide that occurred in the Holiday Harbor area at Lake o’ the Pines.
MCSO was alerted of the shooting around 1:45 a.m. Based on information received from witnesses, Hickman and at least one suspect had a short altercation at the front door of his residence immediately prior to the shooting.
The suspect then fled in a possible dark colored mid-sized sedan.
“This is still a very active and ongoing investigation, and we are looking at multiple suspects,” Sheriff David McKnight stated Monday.
Officials urge anyone with information on the incident to call Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 903-665-3961.
Arrests Reported by the Marshall Police Department
Miguel Quintez Ervin, 28, of Marshall was arrested Saturday on charges of a felon in possession of a firearm and tampering with identification numbers.
Debra Marie Medford, 38, of Marshall was arrested Saturday on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, displaying fictitious license plates, possession of drug paraphernalia, having an open container, driving without headlights and tampering with physical evidence.
Christopher Lamar Brown, 24, of Marshall was arrested Sunday on charges of credit card abuse.
Gary Travis Atwood, 49, of Marshall was arrested Sunday on charges of evading arrest or detention on a previous condition and possession of a controlled substance.
John Donlee Furrh, 31, of Marshall was arrested Sunday on charges of having an expired license and driving with an invalid license.
Brandon Lee Turner, 34, of Longview was arrested Sunday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass.
Beverly Ann Winch, 33, of Marshall was arrested Sunday on charges of criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft under $100 and displaying an expired license plate.
Incidents Reported by the Marshall police department
The burglary of a motor vehicle was reported Friday on Norwood Street.
The tampering or fabrication of physical evidence with the intent to impair was reported Saturday on Park Drive.
Burglary of habitation was reported Saturday on Pinewood Drive.
Theft under $100 was reported Saturday on N East End Boulevard.
Tampering with identification numbers was reported Saturday on Hanks Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported Sunday on Norwood Street.
Theft under $100 was reported Sunday on E Merritt Street.
Criminal trespass card issued was reported on Sunday on N East End Boulevard.
Criminal trespass card issued was reported on Sunday on N East End Boulevard at WalMart.
A warrant was issued by another agency on Sunday on N East End Boulevard.
The burglary of a motor vehicle was reported Sunday on Scottsville Road.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriffs Office
Alec Cade Bowman, was arrested Friday for criminal trespass.
Jamey Kyle Hogg was arrested Sunday for failure to identify a fugitive with the intent to give false information, impeding a roadway and a parole violation.
Nathaniel Lynn Howard, was arrested Friday for criminal trespass.
Phillip Ray Lilley, was arrested Friday for driving with an invalid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no motorcycle license, having an expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and deadly conduct.
Shenerika Deanna Miles was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Yohei Ono was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
Jasmine Danielle Sanders was arrested Friday possession of marijuana greater than two ounces.
Jordan Nichols Scott was arrested Friday for criminal trespass.
Dameon Lavele Trammell was arrested Friday for criminal nonsupport.
Rebecca Ann Washington was arrested Friday for assault causing bodily injury.
Jimaunn Demarc Williams was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance.
Joe Lewis Agers was arrested Sunday for driving while intoxicated.
Kyle Justin Madden, was arrested on Friday for the sexual assault of a child.
Kendrick Lamar Murray was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated.
Cecil SR Owens was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance, speeding over 10 percent higher than the posted speed limit and no drivers license.
Sonny Lynn Sipes was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated for the third or more times.
River Gentry Wood was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriffs office
Theft of copper was reported in Hallsville on Friday where scrap metal was stolen from a shop.
A theft was reported in Hallsville on Sunday where prescription medication was stolen.
The burglary of a building was reported in Longview Sunday where a ladder and license plates were reported taken.
Fraud was reported Saturday in Longview where nonworking electronics were reportedly sold as new.
The unauthorized used of a motor vehicle was reported in Marshall Monday where the vehicle was taken without consent.
The burglary of a building was reported in Marshall Sunday where a fishing tackle, microwave and a clock were reported taken.