Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Yolanda Garcia, 51, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for offensive noise.
Tamieka Roshea Powell, 41, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for public intoxication.
Richard Charles Thomas, 50, of Marshall was arrested Friday for a Harrison County Warrant.
Kimberly Anna Turner, 46, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for theft of property between $100 and $750, and a theft of property warrant.
John Lee Garner, 44, of Marshall was arrested Friday for theft of property between $100 and $750.
Christian Deandrew King, 20, of Marshall was arrested Monday for continuous violence against the family.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of habitation was reported Friday on MLK Blvd.
Theft of property between $750 and $2,500 was reported Saturday on N East End Blvd.
Simplie Assault was reported Saturday on E Pinecrest Dr.
Assault was reported Sunday on Washington Ave.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Fire Department
Ambulance responses – 13
Medical assists – 1
Fire alarms – 1
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Lauren Nicole Phillips, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than 2 oz, expired registration, driving while license is invalid, and not having insurance.
Dustin James Miller was arrested Saturday for displaying ficticious motor vehicle registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no drivers license.