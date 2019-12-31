Police, victims warn against firing guns on New Year's Eve

Kaitlyn Kong posesat the First Night Raleigh celebration in Raleigh, N.C., on Dec. 31, 2018. Kong suffered a gunshot wound after someone fired a gun into the air to celebrate the new year. Although rare, people being shot by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve and other holidays like the Fourth of July does happen, prompting law enforcement authorities to caution people that bullets fired into the air can endanger people’s lives.