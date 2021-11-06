A view of the latest finding in Pompeii, Italy. Archeologists, excavating a villa amid the ruins of the 79 A.D. volcanic eruption, have discovered a room that served as both a dormitory and storage area, which officials said Saturday offered “a very rare insight the daily life of slaves.” Italy’s culture minister, Dario Franceschini, said the find was “an important discovery that enriches the knowledge of the daily life of ancient Pompeiians” AP Photo