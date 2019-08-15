After 23 years of business in Marshall, Porky's Smokehouse and Grill owner Donna Burns said the establishment remains, to some, one of the town's best kept secrets.
"We have people that come in all the time and say they have never tried us," Burns said. The restaurant's full menu includes sandwiches, salads, fried catfish and much more.
"The Porky Pig sandwich is a top seller," Burns said.
But Porky's Smokehouse and Grill is more than just barbecue, as the restaurant's catfish recently won Hometown Best. Their Texas-sized baked potatoes and 1/2-pound hamburgers are also among the top sellers.
Porky's Smokehouse and Grill, off Highway 59 at 504 E. Carolanne Blvd. in Marshall, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday.