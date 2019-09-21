A lot has changed over the past 100 years, but for Port Caddo Baptist Church, a quality religious experience has stayed the same. The church will celebrate its 100th anniversary Sunday.
The church was organized Sept. 21, 1919 in the Old Knight School House on Upper Port Caddo Road (now Fern Lake Cut-Off Road) with 14 members. Bro. J. H. Daves, who led in the organization, was the first pastor.
In 1920 the congregation acquired a lot 150 square feet on Port Caddo Road, a part of its present property, and erected a small frame building. Mr. and Mrs. L.A. Williams also donated a plot of land at the present location on Karnack Highway.
A parsonage was purchased in 1935 and a full-time program was begun.
The original church building was torn down in 1949 and replaced by a larger brick building. In 1951 a wing was added to the educational unit and an additional three acres of land was purchased. A separate educational building was opened in 1954 providing 4,000 sq. feet of additional floor space.
The auditorium was enlarged, air conditioning was added and a brick parsonage was built in 1956.
In 1957 the congregation voted for a ten year expansion program. The first unit in this plan, a modern nursery building, was opened in 1958.
In 1977 the church completed paying the note on the remodeling and a contract was let for a multi-purpose building to be directly behind the nursery, and to be completed in early 1978.
With the purchase of 12.2 acres of land and a house in April of 1984, the church property grew, according to the church’s website.
Over the past century, Port Caddo’s attendance has ranged from the teens to the hundreds.
Like many churches, it has gone through times of plenty and times of drought, the church’s website stated.
Currently it runs several dozen on Sunday morning and has transitioned to a blended worship style to account for the variety of people in their services and to best honor God with songs that come from the heart.
“We’re kind of in a transition period and reaching out to younger families and generations,” Pastor Timothy Pierce said.
In today’s world, a church thriving for 100 years is a major feat and Pierce credits this with continually reaching out to the community and ministering to those who live in Marshall.
Many ministers and ministries have sprung out of Port Caddo as it has always been a place committed to preparing ministers and spreading love to those God has called on us to love.
A special celebration service is planned for Sunday at 10:30 a.m. All present and former members are invited to attend these services as the church remembers 100 years of ministry.
A time to reminisce and visit will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday in the old Fellowship Hall. A covered-dish lunch will be served at noon in the fellowship hall. For more information, call 903-938-8849.
The special guest speaker during this anniversary celebration will be Dr. J. Blair Blackburn, President of East Texas Baptist University.
Over the church’s history more than 30 faculty members have been associated with Port Caddo Baptist Church, making the guest speaker a perfect fit on their special day.
“Our theme is remembering the past and celebrating the future,” Pierce said. “We can only hope we get to celebrate our church’s 200th anniversary. We are honored to be able to celebrate 100 years with the community.”