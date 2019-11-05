Many downtown businesses received an early morning jolt on Tuesday when a power outage took place.
According to Southwestern Electric Power Company Communications Consultant Michelle Marcotte, power originally went down at 7:33 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, and impacted 18 customers.
Though the city of Marshall said on social media the outage occurred because of a failed transformer, Marcotte stated that the cause of the outage is still accessing the cause.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., everyone except for four customers had been restored. R&R Bakery and Miguel’s Authentic Mexican Food both did not have power as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Power was estimated to be fully restored by 4:30 p.m.