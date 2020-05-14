April 5
TDCJ announce six inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Beto Unit
April 6
Correctional Officer Kelvin Wilcher, 49, at the Estelle Unit in Huntsville dies from COVID-19
April 7
Telford Unit inmate Bartolo Infante, 72, dies from COVID-19
April 8
TDCJ announces lockdown procedures at 15 facilities with COVID-19 cases. Among them are Beto Unit in Tennessee Colony and the East Texas Treatment Facility in Henderson.
April 9
Beto Unit has 23 inmates confirmed positive for COVID-19
April 13
TDCJ reports Beto Unit now has 72 inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
April 17
The Houston Chronicle reports more than 120 inmates from Beto Unit and Telford Unit in Texarkana are moved to a facility in Brazoria County.
April 20
TDCJ announces Telford Unit inmate Willie Eanes, 84, has died from COVID-19 at a Tyler hospital.
April 21
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith announces a detention officer and inmate from the Smith County North Jail facility have tested positive for COVID-19
April 26
TDCJ Wynne Unit inmate Vaughn Harvey, 70, dies from COVID-19. Harvey was serving a life sentence out of Wood County.
May 4
The Texas Tribune reports Beto Unit has had more than 200 positive cases. The current case count peaks at 130. The full scope is unknown as prisoners considered “recovered” or that have been moved are removed from the list.
TDCJ announces the first case of COVID-19 at the Skyview Unit in Rusk
May 5
Smith County has a total of six inmates and eight employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. The first jailer is now considered recovered.
May 6
TDCJ reports 61 active inmate COVID-19 cases at Beto Unit, 15 at the co-located Gurney Transfer Facility and 44 at the co-located Michael Unit in Tennessee Colony.
TDCJ also reported 20 Beto Unit employees have active cases of COVID-19, one from Coffield Unit, two from Gurney Unit and 22 from the Michael Unit.