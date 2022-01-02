A structure is now being built on the site of the new Marshall Chick-Fil-A, confirmed to be located at 1400 East End Blvd.
No official opening date has been announced for the building yet by the company, with construction on going for the last three months.
A plan review for the new business was filed with the city in March 2021, with the company waiting until Sept. 22 to file for a building permit for the site.
The permit states that owner Cole Richards hired Buffalo Construction out of Kentucky as the contractor for the project.
Once open, this will be the second Chick-Fil-A location in Marshall, with the first opening on the campus of East Texas Baptist University in February 2021.